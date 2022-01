By EUobserver

The UK has lifted all mask-wearing restrictions, scrapped vaccination-pass requirements for public venues, and dropped its guidance for people to work from home, following its booster roll-out. It now had "some of the strongest defences in Europe," allowing a "cautious return" to normality, health secretary Sajid Javid said. "As we learn to live with Covid, we need to be clear eyed that this virus is not going away," he said.