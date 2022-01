By EUobserver

The German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, a business lobby, is to hold a controversial video call with Russian president Vladimir Putin later this year despite the Ukraine crisis, German media report. Its members include leading German firms Allianz, BASF, Siemens, and Volkswagen, but it declined to disclose who would take part, saying only that between 10 and 15 firms who had invested in Russia would be involved.