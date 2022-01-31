Monday

31st Jan 2022

EU 'deplores' Russian blacklisting of officials

By

The EU foreign service has complained after Russia, on Friday, expanded its blacklist of EU and members states' personnel on a no-fly list who Russia said "were personally involved in promoting anti-Russian policy". "The European Union deplores the decision ... this decision lacks any legal justification and transparency and will meet an appropriate response. With it, Russia continues to fuel a climate of tensions in Europe," an EU spokesman said.

