Ticker
EU 'deplores' Russian blacklisting of officials
By EUobserver
The EU foreign service has complained after Russia, on Friday, expanded its blacklist of EU and members states' personnel on a no-fly list who Russia said "were personally involved in promoting anti-Russian policy". "The European Union deplores the decision ... this decision lacks any legal justification and transparency and will meet an appropriate response. With it, Russia continues to fuel a climate of tensions in Europe," an EU spokesman said.