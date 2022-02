By EUobserver

Italy's 80-year old president, Sergio Mattarella, has agreed to serve a second term after six inconclusive rounds of voting for his successor. "Duty to the nation must prevail over my own personal choices", he said, the BBC reports. "I am grateful to the president for his decision to go along with the extremely strong will of parliament to re-elect him for a second term," Italian prime minister Mario Draghi said.