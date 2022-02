By EUobserver

Portugal's centre-left prime minister Antonio Costa won an outright majority in snap elections on Sunday night with some 118 seats out of 230 in parliament. "An absolute majority doesn't mean absolute power. It doesn't mean to govern alone. It's an increased responsibility and it means to govern with and for all Portuguese," he said, Reuters reports. The far-right Chega party jumped from one seat to 11, becoming third largest.