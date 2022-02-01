Tuesday

1st Feb 2022

Poland blames EU for high domestic utility bills

Coal-producing Poland is telling consumers that high electricity bills are due to the European Union's climate policies, reports Bloomberg news. Invoices sent to households are informing people that the spike is due to rising prices on carbon. "This is manipulation," WWF Poland, an environmental NGO, was cited as saying by Bloomberg. "It threatens shifting the public opinion in Poland against the EU and its climate policies," it said.

