By EUobserver

EU and German certification of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was suspended and the EU Commission was looking into Russian firm Gazprom's alleged manipulation of gas shipments to Europe, vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said Monday. "There's certain action from the Russian side that triggered the European Commission's investigation whether Gazprom is in this situation acting in line with market principles ... weaponisation of gas flows is not new," Dombrovskis said.