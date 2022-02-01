Tuesday

1st Feb 2022

Ticker

EU investigates Russia's 'weaponisation of gas flows'

By

EU and German certification of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was suspended and the EU Commission was looking into Russian firm Gazprom's alleged manipulation of gas shipments to Europe, vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said Monday. "There's certain action from the Russian side that triggered the European Commission's investigation whether Gazprom is in this situation acting in line with market principles ... weaponisation of gas flows is not new," Dombrovskis said.

US and Russia clash in ugly UN talks

The US and Russian envoys exchanged heated comments at a UN Security Council debate on Monday (31 January), which did little to de-escalate tensions.

Allies keep close eye on Orbán's Moscow visit

"If he only goes there to talk about Russian investments in Hungary, that is a proof of non-European behaviour," an EU official said ahead of the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow.

15 EU states subsidise fossil-fuels more than renewables

EU auditors found 15 EU member states gave more subsidies to fossil fuels than to renewable energies in 2020, despite their climate commitments. Their report warns phasing these subsidies out by 2025 will be "a challenging social and economic transition".

Opinion

EU 'Beating Cancer Plan' must not ignore deadliest type

A person diagnosed with pancreatic cancer can expect to live for one more year at most. This disease has a lower survival rate than any other cancer in Europe, with more than 95 percent of patients dying because of it.

