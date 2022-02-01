By EUobserver

Denmark has practically lifted all pandemic restrictions as of Tuesday, despite Denmark's incidence of Covid-19 remaining high, DPA reported. The obligation of wearing face masks, presenting Covid-19 health passes are now gone, large events are once again allowed. Travellers entering the country, however, must still provide proof of vaccination. Denmark made a similar move in September, but measures were gradually reintroduced when case numbers began to rise sharply soon after.