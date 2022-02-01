Ticker
Mali boots out French ambassador
By EUobserver
Mali's junta has expelled France's ambassador to Bamako, Joël Meyer, on grounds he made "hostile and outrageous" remarks against the military rulers, foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop said on TV Monday. France, in exchange, sent Mali's envoy home, while EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell voiced "solidarity" with France and Denmark, after Mali recently also expelled Danish forces in a counter-terrorist mission, while hosting " several hundreds" of Russian mercenaries instead.