Ticker
Four states urge EU to abandon green label for gas
By EUobserver
Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands have urged the European Commission not to label gas projects as green investments under the so-called EU taxonomy on sustainable finance rules. They argue the EU's proposal would make gas power plants taxonomy-compliant, even if they are above the threshold set by scientists to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement. The new rules for gas and nuclear activities will be presented on Wednesday.