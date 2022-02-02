Ticker
Report: EU to blacklist five Mali junta members
By EUobserver
The EU has agreed to blacklist five members of Mali's junta, but not its defence or foreign minister in order to keep dialogue possible, according to diplomats speaking to Reuters Tuesday. The measures come in protest at the junta's decision to delay elections for years and to invite Russian mercenaries. "What's certain is things can't stay the way they are", French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on France's Mali strategy.