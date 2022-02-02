Wednesday

2nd Feb 2022

Ticker

Report: EU to blacklist five Mali junta members

By

The EU has agreed to blacklist five members of Mali's junta, but not its defence or foreign minister in order to keep dialogue possible, according to diplomats speaking to Reuters Tuesday. The measures come in protest at the junta's decision to delay elections for years and to invite Russian mercenaries. "What's certain is things can't stay the way they are", French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on France's Mali strategy.

EU backs gas as 'green' amid energy supply concerns

The European Commission has decided to include gas in its new guidelines for clean and sustainable finance - a move that responds to the bloc's environmental goals and the dramatic rise in energy security concerns.

Opinion

EU diplomatic boycott of China's brutal Olympics essential

As the snow settles in Beijing ahead of the most controversial Olympics in decades, EU leaders and officials have stalled and skirted around the question of a diplomatic boycott for far too long, failing, once more, to reach a consensus.

News in Brief

  1. Poland to send mortars, drones to Ukraine
  2. Seven countries seek 'bolder' EU action on plane fuel
  3. World needs anti-plastics treaty, EU says
  4. WHO warns 'premature' to stop fighting Covid-19
  5. Four states urge EU to abandon green label for gas
  6. Report: EU to blacklist five Mali junta members
  7. EU Commission approves €1.7bn for Berlin airport
  8. France to allow non-EU vaccines for foreign athletes

Latest News

  1. EU backs gas as 'green' amid energy supply concerns
  2. Sorry, there's is no real solution to the Russia Problem for now
  3. EU diplomatic boycott of China's brutal Olympics essential
  4. As world looks to Ukraine, did Russia just take Belarus?
  5. In Italy, sighs of relief as Mattarella stays put
  6. Polish efforts to extend Turów coal license dealt a setback
  7. MEPs hear testimony from Pegasus spy victims
  8. Israel 'guilty of apartheid', says Amnesty International

