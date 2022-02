By EUobserver

France's sports ministry has said foreign athletes vaccinated with drugs which do not have EU approval, such as Russia's Spuntik V or China's Sinovac, will be allowed to come to France, so long as they first stay in a "health bubble" for 24 hours and take a Covid test. "These measures allow all vaccinated athletes, wherever they come from, to participate in competitions in France," a French spokesman told AP.