By EUobserver

Poland is to send Ukraine artillery ammunition, mortars, portable air-defence systems, and surveillance drones, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv Tuesday. "Living close to a neighbour like Russia we have the feeling of living at the foot of a volcano," he said. The British leader also visited Kyiv for solidarity. Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin said the US was using Ukraine as a "tool to hinder Russia".