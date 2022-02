By EUobserver

Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Sweden have urged the EU Commission to set "bolder" standards on green aviation fuel or to let EU states make their own rules instead, Reuters reports. The Commission proposed using 2 percent green fuel from 2025, rising to 5 percent in 2030, and 63 percent in 2050. But Denmark and Sweden want fossil-fuel free domestic flights by 2030.