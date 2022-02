By EUobserver

The world needs to take action against plastics production to meet environmental goals, EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius told Reuters Tuesday. "The biggest topic is oil use for plastic production ... if we want to reach our decarbonisation goals for 2050, clearly we have to decrease steadily the use of fossil fuels, and one of the areas as well is plastics," he said, calling for a "binding" global treaty.