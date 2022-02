By EUobserver

A €10.6m loan to French far-right and pro-Russian presidential candidate Marine Le Pen to help fight the April election was provided by a Hungarian bank, according to French broadcaster RTL. But the name of the bank remains under a non-disclosure agreement, it said. Le Pen recently met Hungary's far-right and pro-Russian prime minister Viktor Orbán in Madrid. Russia also lent her millions of euros for French elections in 2017.