By EUobserver

The EU's second-highest court has ruled the EU Commission broke no rules by settling a 2018 antitrust investigation against Russian energy firm Gazprom by obtaining concessions on pricing structures and competitors' access to markets instead of imposing a huge fine. "The General Court finds that the contested decision is not vitiated by any of the procedural or substantive errors raised by the applicant [Polish energy firm PGNiG]," the court said.