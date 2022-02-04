By EUobserver

EU Western-Balkans envoy Miroslav Lajčák and his US counterpart, Gabriel Escobar, have urged Kosovo to grant quasi-autonomy to its majority-ethnic Serb municipalities, Reuters reports. "There's an universal principle that says what was agreed must be implemented and this is what we are telling both parties," Lajčák said Wednesday in Pristina. The deal was agreed by previous Kosovo governments, but Kosovo's PM, Albin Kurti, says it could tear Kosovo apart.