4th Feb 2022

Belgian regulator says tech industry broke EU data laws

Firms such as Amazon and Google may have to delete EU nationals' private data after Belgium's Data Protection Authority said Wednesday that IAB Europe, the online advertising industry's trade body, had violated EU data-protection laws in the way it handled pop-up windows asking for internet users' consent. The Belgian authority spoke on behalf of the 27 EU states as the lead regulator on the case under EU 'one-stop shop' measures.

EU 'talks the talk, but doesn't walk the walk' on climate

When Fridays4Future started our school strikes the EU elections were approaching and you sweet-talked us and told us that you genuinely understood and shared our concerns. Truth is you have co-opted our messages without putting them into practice.

Frontex chief took €8,500 private flight to Brussels meeting

Frontex spent €8,500 to send its executive director Fabrice Leggeri on a private jet to attend an evening meeting in Brussels. The Warsaw-based agency said there were scheduling conflicts preventing him taking a commercial flight.

EU backs gas as 'green' amid energy supply concerns

The European Commission has decided to include gas in its new guidelines for clean and sustainable finance - a move that responds to the bloc's environmental goals and the dramatic rise in energy security concerns.

