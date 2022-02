By EUobserver

Turkey has accused Greek authorities of acting "like thugs" after the bodies of 12 migrants were found on the Greek-Turkish border on Wednesday, having died of exposure. "They behave like thugs", Turkey's interior minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter, accusing Greece of having illegally pushed back a group of 22 people trying to get to Europe. But that was "false propaganda", Greece's migration minister, Notis Mitarach, said.