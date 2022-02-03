By EUobserver

The EU needed a "real Schengen Council to supervise the Schengen area, like what we have for the eurozone" French president Emmanuel Macron said in a speech in Tourcoing, France, Wednesday, following a meeting with EU interior ministers, AP reports. The passport-free Schengen travel zone covers most EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. The eurozone is governed by a so-called Eurogroup of finance ministers, which meets regularly.