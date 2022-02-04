By EUobserver

Polish president Andrzej Duda submitted legislation on Thursday to dismantle the country's controversial disciplinary chamber for judges. Warsaw hopes the bill would allow the government to end its rule-of-law dispute with the EU Commission, and thereby unblock Poland's allocated Covid-19 funds. Last October, the European Court of Justice ordered Poland to pay a €1m daily fine for failing to suspend the chamber, which it found breaks EU law.