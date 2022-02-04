Ticker
Duda proposes bill to solve Poland's EU rule-of-law row
By EUobserver
Polish president Andrzej Duda submitted legislation on Thursday to dismantle the country's controversial disciplinary chamber for judges. Warsaw hopes the bill would allow the government to end its rule-of-law dispute with the EU Commission, and thereby unblock Poland's allocated Covid-19 funds. Last October, the European Court of Justice ordered Poland to pay a €1m daily fine for failing to suspend the chamber, which it found breaks EU law.