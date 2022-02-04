By EUobserver

Russia is to close the German state-broadcaster's Moscow bureau, according to Russia's ministry of foreign affairs. The move appears to be a response to Germany's decision this week to block the German-language version of Moscow state-broadcaster Russia Today. "The measures by the authorities in Russia are completely incomprehensible and a total overreaction," said Deutsche Welle director general Peter Limbourg. "We have been made into a kind of pawn," he added.