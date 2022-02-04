Ticker
Europe heading for pandemic 'tranquility', WHO says
By EUobserver
"A large capital of vaccine-derived and natural immunity, a favourable seasonality pause, and a lower severity of the Omicron variant" augured "a long period of tranquillity" and a "ceasefire" on the pandemic, the World Health Organization's Europe director, Hans Kluge, told press Thursday. Sweden, the same day, announced it was lifting almost all its anti-coronavirus measures, joining Austria, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, which recently took similar steps.