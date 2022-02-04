Ticker
EU to send joint letter to Russia on security crisis
By EUobserver
EU countries will coordinate their response to Russian letters recently sent to several EU capitals seeking new security guarantees, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday. "We're united in the EU and therefore it is clear that the response will mirror, will reflect that unity," she said. Russia has so far declined to hold talks with the EU on the Ukraine crisis, favouring bilateral and Nato-level meetings instead.