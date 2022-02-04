Friday

4th Feb 2022

Ticker

EU to send joint letter to Russia on security crisis

By

EU countries will coordinate their response to Russian letters recently sent to several EU capitals seeking new security guarantees, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday. "We're united in the EU and therefore it is clear that the response will mirror, will reflect that unity," she said. Russia has so far declined to hold talks with the EU on the Ukraine crisis, favouring bilateral and Nato-level meetings instead.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Letter

EU 'talks the talk, but doesn't walk the walk' on climate

When Fridays4Future started our school strikes the EU elections were approaching and you sweet-talked us and told us that you genuinely understood and shared our concerns. Truth is you have co-opted our messages without putting them into practice.

News in Brief

  1. Duda proposes bill to solve Poland's EU rule-of-law row
  2. Nato says Russia pouring high-end weapons into Belarus
  3. Russia shuts Deutsche Welle's Moscow office
  4. Report: EU to propose tighter data transfer rules
  5. EU politicians raise Egypt human-rights alert
  6. Europe heading for pandemic 'tranquility', WHO says
  7. EU to send joint letter to Russia on security crisis
  8. Macron proposes EU internal borders council for Schengen

Latest News

  1. Talk of Turkish accession masks realpolitik about migration
  2. Poland to pay Czech Republic €45m in coal mine settlement
  3. Von der Leyen's Pfizer texts - why transparency isn't all good
  4. Only Poland, Luxembourg expected at China Olympics opening
  5. Budapest ruling seen as normalising anti-LGBTI sentiment
  6. EU 'talks the talk, but doesn't walk the walk' on climate
  7. Russian force too small for 'full' invasion, Ukraine says
  8. Frontex chief took €8,500 private flight to Brussels meeting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us