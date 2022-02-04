Friday

4th Feb 2022

Nato says Russia pouring high-end weapons into Belarus

By

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has raised the alarm on the kinds of weapons that Russia was pouring into Belarus. The weapons included "fighter jets including SU45s, Iskander dual-capable missiles, and S-400 air defence systems," Stoltenberg said Thursday, amid concern the systems could be used to strike Ukraine. Meanwhile, the US has said Russia was planning a fake video of a Ukrainian attack that could be used to justify an invasion.

EU blacklists Mali's prime minister

The EU has blacklisted Mali's prime minister for postponing elections, risking a fresh tantrum from a junta with ever-closer Russia ties.

