By EUobserver

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has raised the alarm on the kinds of weapons that Russia was pouring into Belarus. The weapons included "fighter jets including SU45s, Iskander dual-capable missiles, and S-400 air defence systems," Stoltenberg said Thursday, amid concern the systems could be used to strike Ukraine. Meanwhile, the US has said Russia was planning a fake video of a Ukrainian attack that could be used to justify an invasion.