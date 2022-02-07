By EUobserver

"Soldiers from the 18th Airborne Corps arrived in Wiesbaden [Germany] today ... These are the first of 2,000 soldiers to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon's announcement of additional forces moving from the United States to Europe in support of our Nato allies," the Pentagon said Friday. A plane carrying US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, also landed in Poland on Sunday, Reuters reports.