Monday

7th Feb 2022

Ticker

Extra US troops arrive in Germany and Poland

By

"Soldiers from the 18th Airborne Corps arrived in Wiesbaden [Germany] today ... These are the first of 2,000 soldiers to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon's announcement of additional forces moving from the United States to Europe in support of our Nato allies," the Pentagon said Friday. A plane carrying US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, also landed in Poland on Sunday, Reuters reports.

Agenda

Macron in Moscow, chips in Brussels This WEEK

Poland's president Andzej Duda will be in Brussels in an apparent attempt to end the EU-Warsaw rule-of-law row. The commission will meanwhile put ramping up European microchip production on the agenda.

Hungarian election will need scrutiny 'at all levels'

The move came after 20 civil society organisations and think tanks, 62 MEPs from 19 countries, and five different political groups wrote separate letters demanding a fully-fledged election observation mission to Hungary.

EU blacklists Mali's prime minister

The EU has blacklisted Mali's prime minister for postponing elections, risking a fresh tantrum from a junta with ever-closer Russia ties.

