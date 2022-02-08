By EUobserver

The Dutch government appointed a commissioner Tuesday to tackle sexual abuse after recent high-profile #MeToo cases, AP reported. "Recent incidents in the sports and television world show us that the reason for the #MeToo movement in our country is still alive. This must change," said education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf. The government-appointed former MP, Mariëtte Hamer, is tasked with creating an action plan to tackle sexually-inappropriate behaviour and sexual violence.