Tuesday

8th Feb 2022

Ticker

Dutch government appoints #MeToo commissioner

By

The Dutch government appointed a commissioner Tuesday to tackle sexual abuse after recent high-profile #MeToo cases, AP reported. "Recent incidents in the sports and television world show us that the reason for the #MeToo movement in our country is still alive. This must change," said education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf. The government-appointed former MP, Mariëtte Hamer, is tasked with creating an action plan to tackle sexually-inappropriate behaviour and sexual violence.

Opinion

The sixth AU-EU summit: partners in therapy?

Ahead of the EU-AU summit, Europe seems rather optimistic, while the African side is much more cautious. The water between both sides of the Mediterranean is still deep.

Column

Europe should help Germany, not lambast it over Ukraine crisis

For many Europeans it may be weird to hear German citizens tell phone-in programmes that "with weapons you cannot create peace" - as if Ukraine would be wrong to defend itself against an enormous military threat posed by Russia.

Children and torture-victims in Polish detention, MEPs told

Poland's deputy commissioner for human rights says over 1,500 migrants are still stranded at detention centres inside Poland. Of those, some 400 are children and 290 are women. She said a 13-year old girl had committed suicide.

