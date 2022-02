By EUobserver

More than 60 percent of people in the EU think "Nato should come to Ukraine's defence if Russia invades," according to a poll from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), a think-tank, The Guardian reports. The figures fell below 50 percent in France and Germany. Most Europeans thought a Russian invasion is "likely" this year. The data suggested "a geopolitical awakening in Europe," the ECFR's Mark Leonard said.