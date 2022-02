By EUobserver

A Polish anti-migrant wall risks the "collapse" of rare species, such as lynx, in EU-protected areas, a group of 150 NGOs and 1,500 academics warned the European Commission in a petition against the barrier submitted on Tuesday, Reuters reports. The 180-km fence in the primeval Białowieża Forest is to cut through areas protected by the EU's Natura 2000 programme and by the UN.