By EUobserver

Belgian police detained 13 people in a counter-terrorist raid in the country's second largest city, Antwerp, Tuesday. "An Antwerp group within the Salafist [a hardline Muslim school] jihadist milieu has come under scrutiny and the aim of this operation was to further map out the group's activities," Belgian prosecutors said, Le Soir reports. Islamist terrorists killed 32 people in bomb attacks in Brussels in 2016.