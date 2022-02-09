Wednesday

9th Feb 2022

Ticker

EU seeks global virus-alert regime

By

Countries worldwide should phase out wildlife markets and receive incentives to report new viruses under a draft international treaty on pandemics, Reuters reports. Talks on the accord, led by Japan, the Netherlands, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, and Thailand get under way on Wednesday, aiming for a deal by August. The Dutch, representing the EU, wanted legally-binding obligations to report viruses, but Brazil favoured a voluntary approach, Reuters said.

France under EU pressure for surveillance sales to Egypt

The European Commission is asking French authorities to explain whether they authorised the sale of cyber-surveillance tools to the regime in Egypt, posing questions over possible violations of EU export rules.

Opinion

Let's revisit why the EU only has three 'work' languages

If the EU institutions adopted a single working language, couldn't the substantial amount of money saved on translation services be put to good use: such as protecting and preserving the many endangered languages of Europe?

Opinion

The sixth AU-EU summit: partners in therapy?

Ahead of the EU-AU summit, Europe seems rather optimistic, while the African side is much more cautious. The water between both sides of the Mediterranean is still deep.

Column

Europe should help Germany, not lambast it over Ukraine crisis

For many Europeans it may be weird to hear German citizens tell phone-in programmes that "with weapons you cannot create peace" - as if Ukraine would be wrong to defend itself against an enormous military threat posed by Russia.

