Ticker
EU seeks global virus-alert regime
By EUobserver
Countries worldwide should phase out wildlife markets and receive incentives to report new viruses under a draft international treaty on pandemics, Reuters reports. Talks on the accord, led by Japan, the Netherlands, Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, and Thailand get under way on Wednesday, aiming for a deal by August. The Dutch, representing the EU, wanted legally-binding obligations to report viruses, but Brazil favoured a voluntary approach, Reuters said.