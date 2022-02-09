Ticker
UK joins EU in siding with Lithuania
By EUobserver
Britain has formally sided with the EU in defending Lithuania against Chinese trade restrictions, representing a rare post-Brexit show of solidarity. "We support our allies, Lithuania and the EU, in standing against China's use of coercive trading practices," British trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan tweeted Tuesday. The US and Australia are also backing Lithuania, after China restricted imports due to Lithuania's close ties with Taiwan.