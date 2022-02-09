By EUobserver

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, from the Green party, on Wednesday announced former Greenpeace international chief Jennifer Morgan as "the face of Germany's international climate policy". Morgan, who was born in the US, will start her role as Germany's special envoy for climate diplomacy in March. "Time is running out" and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius will require "international cooperation like we have never seen before," Morgan said.