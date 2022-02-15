Tuesday

15th Feb 2022

EU airlines begin avoiding Ukraine

By

KLM-Air France has stopped flights to and over Ukraine, with other European carriers expected to follow after US warnings of potential aggression by Russia. "We won't fly to Ukraine for obvious reasons," KLM-Air France's UK and Ireland manager Fahmi Mahjoub told the BBC on Monday. British Airways flights to Asia were already bypassing Ukraine. Lufthansa was considering a suspension. KLM's Flight MH17 to Malaysia was downed over Ukraine in 2014.

Agenda

Africa summit and rule of law This WEEK

EU leaders will meet their African counterparts at the sixth AU-EU summit and the European Court of Justice will decide on a key rule-of-law tool.

