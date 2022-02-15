By EUobserver

KLM-Air France has stopped flights to and over Ukraine, with other European carriers expected to follow after US warnings of potential aggression by Russia. "We won't fly to Ukraine for obvious reasons," KLM-Air France's UK and Ireland manager Fahmi Mahjoub told the BBC on Monday. British Airways flights to Asia were already bypassing Ukraine. Lufthansa was considering a suspension. KLM's Flight MH17 to Malaysia was downed over Ukraine in 2014.