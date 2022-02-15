By EUobserver

Russia's envoy to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov has changed his line on new Russian military intervention in Ukraine. Russia might "counter-attack" if "they [Ukrainians] start blatantly killing Russian citizens anywhere - Donbas [east Ukraine]," Chizhov told The Guardian on Monday. "Russia has never said it intends to do that [protect Russians abroad] by military means," Chizhov told EUobserver when asked, in December, what might trigger a fresh Russian incursion.