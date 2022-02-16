Wednesday

16th Feb 2022

Ticker

EU lawmakers want ban on 'Golden Passports'

By

MEPs in the civil liberties committee are pressing to ban so-called Golden Passports and Golden Visas, often purchased by wealthy foreigners to obtain citizenship and national residency rights in the EU. "Golden passports undermine the essence of EU citizenship and should be phased out," they said in a statement. People implicated in financial crimes are among those who have bought into the so-called citizenship by investment schemes.

Opinion

Hungary monitors not enough to stop first 'rigged' election in EU

The OSCE request to send a full election-observation mission to monitor Hungary's election is an important step towards guaranteeing its integrity. Now OSCE member states must step up and send observers in appropriate numbers, otherwise it's a missed opportunity.

EU peacekeepers face testing times in Bosnia

Whilst the world's eyes are firmly fixed on Ukraine, EU peacekeeping troops in Bosnia are "at high readiness" in another test of Europe's geopolitical standing.

Vaccine-waiver row refuses to die at EU-AU summit

The stark gap in Covid-19 vaccination rates between Europe and Africa is likely to feed into the EU-AU summit negotiations. But a patent waiver still looks like a no-go for Europe.

Column

Faux woke wars must not derail EU anti-racism plans

For many politicians in France, Europe is in the midst of a no-holds-barred culture war in which the real enemy is not Russia or China but with emboldened woke fighters on a mission to demolish the "European Way of Life."

