15th Feb 2022

EU lawmakers want ban on 'Golden Passports'

MEPs in the civil liberties committee are pressing to ban so-called Golden Passports and Golden Visas, often purchased by wealthy foreigners to obtain citizenship and national residency rights in the EU. "Golden passports undermine the essence of EU citizenship and should be phased out," they said in a statement. People implicated in financial crimes are among those who have bought into the so-called citizenship by investment schemes.

Column

Faux woke wars must not derail EU anti-racism plans

For many politicians in France, Europe is in the midst of a no-holds-barred culture war in which the real enemy is not Russia or China but with emboldened woke fighters on a mission to demolish the "European Way of Life."

Privacy watchdog proposes EU-ban on Pegasus-like spyware

The Brussels-based European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) warns the software could lead to an unprecedented level of intrusiveness into citizens' private lives and shake the foundations of a free-thinking society.

