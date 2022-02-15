Ticker
EU lawmakers want ban on 'Golden Passports'
By EUobserver
MEPs in the civil liberties committee are pressing to ban so-called Golden Passports and Golden Visas, often purchased by wealthy foreigners to obtain citizenship and national residency rights in the EU. "Golden passports undermine the essence of EU citizenship and should be phased out," they said in a statement. People implicated in financial crimes are among those who have bought into the so-called citizenship by investment schemes.