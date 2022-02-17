Thursday

17th Feb 2022

Ticker

Bulgarian MEP faces sanctions procedure over Nazi salute

By

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday launched a sanctions procedure against Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki, who gave a Nazi salute while leaving the plenary on Wednesday evening. Metsola said such symbols are "unacceptable" anywhere in the 21st century, adding these gestures are part of the "darkest chapters of our history". Sanctions would be announced in the plenary once concluded by the president and communicated to Dzhambazki.

Opinion

As Ukraine boils, don't forget the other big conflict in the region

The situation in Ukraine could have devastating consequences for the Caucasus, including a new conflict. Despite friendship Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia has been increasingly annoyed by Turkey on the Crimea and for providing armed drones to Ukraine.

Macron pledges troops in Niger after Mali exodus

The pullout from Mali raises fresh doubts about European military resolve. But Macron said troops would return to fight jihadists in the region from bases in Niger and Nigeria.

Opinion

Never waste a crisis - so start building Covid research in Africa

Botswana was the first country able to detect the emergence of the Omicron variant, thanks to its sequencing capacities. Eleven infectious disease experts from Africa and Europe call for developing research networks across the African continent to respond future pandemics.

