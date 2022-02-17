By EUobserver

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola on Thursday launched a sanctions procedure against Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki, who gave a Nazi salute while leaving the plenary on Wednesday evening. Metsola said such symbols are "unacceptable" anywhere in the 21st century, adding these gestures are part of the "darkest chapters of our history". Sanctions would be announced in the plenary once concluded by the president and communicated to Dzhambazki.