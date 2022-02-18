Ticker
MEPs ask for aid to tackle droughts in Portugal, Spain
By EUobserver
MEPs asked the European Commission on Thursday to deliver a strategy for southern EU member states suffering from severe droughts, exacerbated by climate change. Portuguese centre-right MEP Álvaro Amaro called for financial aid beyond the Common Agriculture Policy to support farmers who have lost their harvests in recent months. "The consequences of climate change are asymmetric… we need additional support," agreed liberal Spanish MEP Maria Soraya Rodríguez Ramos.