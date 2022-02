By EUobserver

The UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, says the UNHCR has recorded almost 540 reported incidents of "informal returns" of asylum seekers by Greece since the beginning of 2020. Grandi pointed out that a person's right to asylum does not depend on the mode of arrival to a country. "What is happening at European borders is legally and morally unacceptable and must stop," he said, in a statement.