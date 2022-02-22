Tuesday

22nd Feb 2022

Commission: Poland should adopt rule-of-law bill 'soon'

By

EU Commission vice-president Věra Jourová said on Tuesday the executive would like Poland to adopt legislation scrapping its controversial domestic disciplinary chamber for judges "soon". The European Court of Justice has ruled Poland should suspend the chamber, which is also a pre-condition for Warsaw receiving allocated recovery funds. Polish president Andrzej Duda and MPs have drafted separate bills to overhaul the chamber, but do not yet have a majority.

Today's the day to declare Ukraine an EU candidate country

A silly idea, when Russia has just amputated parts of Ukraine's territory? On the contrary — it would be a historic chance for the EU become again an agenda-setter rather than following a playbook set by others.

