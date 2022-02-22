Ticker
Commission: Poland should adopt rule-of-law bill 'soon'
By EUobserver
EU Commission vice-president Věra Jourová said on Tuesday the executive would like Poland to adopt legislation scrapping its controversial domestic disciplinary chamber for judges "soon". The European Court of Justice has ruled Poland should suspend the chamber, which is also a pre-condition for Warsaw receiving allocated recovery funds. Polish president Andrzej Duda and MPs have drafted separate bills to overhaul the chamber, but do not yet have a majority.