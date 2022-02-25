Friday

25th Feb 2022

Ticker

Poland closes airspace to Russian airlines

By

Poland will ban Russian airlines from its airspace from midnight on Friday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. "I have ordered the preparation of a resolution of the council of ministers which will lead to the closure of the airspace over Poland to Russian airlines," Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook. Russia, meanwhile, has banned British airlines from landing at Russia's airports, the BBC reported.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Has the EU gone far enough on sanctions?

This is how sanctions work: to be credible, those who put these measures in place must be willing to accept negative effects on both sides. To make a difference, EU countries will have to be ready to bear the costs.

Does Draghi have a Russia problem?

While much of the infatuation with Russia among some Italians may be hard to explain, it's still a factor that its leaders, like prime minister Mario Draghi, must contend with.

Tusk turns on former partners over Ukraine 'disgrace'

Donald Tusk, the Polish president of the EU Council until 2019 and current chair of the European People's Party broke with normal diplomatic niceties to lambast Germany, Hungary and Italy as having "disgraced themselves."

Russian banks, oil refineries to face EU freeze

Russian banks and oil refineries to be hobbled by new EU sanctions, as civilian deaths mount in Ukraine. US wanted to exclude Russia from SWIFT, but Germany and France favoured incremental approach.

News in Brief

  1. Poland closes airspace to Russian airlines
  2. EU calls snap summit on Ukraine crisis
  3. Commission: Poland should adopt rule-of-law bill 'soon'
  4. Ukraine foreign minister asks for future EU membership
  5. UK: 'Inconceivable' to hold football final in Russia
  6. UNHCR: Greek pushbacks 'legally and morally unacceptable'
  7. African Union wants 'transition period' on climate
  8. Bulgarian MEP faces sanctions procedure over Nazi salute

Latest News

  1. Has the EU gone far enough on sanctions?
  2. Does Draghi have a Russia problem?
  3. Ex-ambassador in Kyiv: EU leaders should be 'ashamed'
  4. Tusk turns on former partners over Ukraine 'disgrace'
  5. EU plan to make supply chains greener, less abusive
  6. Russian banks, oil refineries to face EU freeze
  7. Weapons to Ukraine? It may be too late
  8. Ukrainians fleeing as aid groups scramble to offer support

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us