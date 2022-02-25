Ticker
Poland closes airspace to Russian airlines
By EUobserver
Poland will ban Russian airlines from its airspace from midnight on Friday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. "I have ordered the preparation of a resolution of the council of ministers which will lead to the closure of the airspace over Poland to Russian airlines," Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook. Russia, meanwhile, has banned British airlines from landing at Russia's airports, the BBC reported.