By EUobserver

Migration ministers from Denmark and Sweden weren't ready Sunday to trigger, for the first time, an EU procedure offering collective asylum status to large groups of people, in response to refugees reaching the EU from the war in Ukraine. "This isn't a magic wand - it's still voluntary," said Sweden's migration minister Anders Ygeman, referring to the so-called temporary protection directive. "It's too soon to decide," said Denmark's Mattias Tesfaye.