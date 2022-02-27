Sunday

Danes, Swedes not ready to trigger collective asylum despite war

By

Migration ministers from Denmark and Sweden weren't ready Sunday to trigger, for the first time, an EU procedure offering collective asylum status to large groups of people, in response to refugees reaching the EU from the war in Ukraine. "This isn't a magic wand - it's still voluntary," said Sweden's migration minister Anders Ygeman, referring to the so-called temporary protection directive. "It's too soon to decide," said Denmark's Mattias Tesfaye.

Opinion

West doing too little, too late over Russia's aggression

To think that Russian companies could until Friday count on spare parts for armed aircrafts, or semiconductors, or oil products, from Europe, as their country was fuelling the most dangerous security crisis since World War Two, is beyond comprehension.

Opinion

Has the EU gone far enough on sanctions?

This is how sanctions work: to be credible, those who put these measures in place must be willing to accept negative effects on both sides. To make a difference, EU countries will have to be ready to bear the costs.

Does Draghi have a Russia problem?

While much of the infatuation with Russia among some Italians may be hard to explain, it's still a factor that its leaders, like prime minister Mario Draghi, must contend with.

