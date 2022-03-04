Friday

4th Mar 2022

Ticker

EU cuts judicial ties with Belarus and Russia

By

EU justice ministers decided to cut judicial cooperation with Belarus and Russia in areas dealing with crime and extradition, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "Criminal cooperation, as you know, requires trust and, of course, the respect of international law," said French justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, speaking on behalf of the EU presidency. Requests for cooperation will instead be dealt with in a case by case basis, said Dupond-Moretti.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties

In the short term, limiting RT and Sputnik's ability to spread disinformation about the appalling human cost of the war in Ukraine may appear a timely and proportionate response. In the long run, questions remain over their wisdom and effectiveness.

Agenda

War in Europe and EU summit - next week's agenda

The war on Ukraine will dominate the European Parliament's plenary meeting in Strasbourg too. Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas will discuss Europe's new security reality with MEPs.

Opinion

The pros, and cons, of Finland joining Nato

Two citizens' initiatives were presented to the parliament in Helsinki this week, one demanding Nato membership and one demanding a referendum on Nato membership. Both gathered the needed 50,000 signatures in a matter of days.

Latest News

  1. French MEPs sanctioned for Russia election monitoring trips
  2. Allies show unity ahead of imposing more Russia sanctions
  3. Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties
  4. War in Europe and EU summit - next week's agenda
  5. The pros, and cons, of Finland joining Nato
  6. Right of Reply: Viktor Orban's office responds to EUobserver
  7. UN nuclear watchdog seeks safety meeting — at Chernobyl
  8. First volunteer fighters leave Belgium to join Ukrainian brigades

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us