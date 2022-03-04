Ticker
EU cuts judicial ties with Belarus and Russia
By EUobserver
EU justice ministers decided to cut judicial cooperation with Belarus and Russia in areas dealing with crime and extradition, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "Criminal cooperation, as you know, requires trust and, of course, the respect of international law," said French justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, speaking on behalf of the EU presidency. Requests for cooperation will instead be dealt with in a case by case basis, said Dupond-Moretti.