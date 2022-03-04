By EUobserver

EU justice ministers decided to cut judicial cooperation with Belarus and Russia in areas dealing with crime and extradition, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "Criminal cooperation, as you know, requires trust and, of course, the respect of international law," said French justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, speaking on behalf of the EU presidency. Requests for cooperation will instead be dealt with in a case by case basis, said Dupond-Moretti.